“Still Rocking It”: Queen Elizabeth Takes on Webex Conference Chat

While the majority of the population went for Zoom as their choice of videoconferencing application, Queen Elizabeth II chatted away with her daughter Princess Anne via Cisco Webex, an American company that develops and sells web conferencing.
The exchange between the Queen and her daughter shows the monarch saying: “Good morning. I’m very glad to have been able to join you.”
Princess Anne then asked her: “Can you see everybody? You should have six people on your screen.”
The video clip, shared by a UK journalist on Twitter, saw comments pour in.
Brilliant but it won’t have a Harry and Meghan Zooming from across the pond— Lord Stephen Connor (@sierracharley60) July 29, 2020
Well done , our Queen still rocking it 😀 Annes funny— Michele Dunning (@twiggslane) July 29, 2020
Two old women talking-riveting!!! Where’s my paint brush!— tezlad (@tezlad1) July 29, 2020
Anne is very forthright, much like her father. A staunch woman who is well-respected.— bbnzarty (@bbnzarty) July 29, 2020
Always liked Princess Anne, doesn't play to the camera, just gets on with the job & gives zero figs what anyone thinks of her, also passed on titles for her kids.....— Dee (@dalkey04) July 29, 2020
The 94-year-old Queen took part in her first public video call to support carers across the country who shared their stories of looking after family members during the pandemic.
The clip was part of the preview of the documentary, marking Princess Anne’s 70th birthday.
