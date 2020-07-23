Fashion First Contact: Trump Reportedly Tapped First Lady Melania to Design Space Force Uniforms

In a spotlight story on the US military’s newest service branch, Time magazine revealed the US commander-in-chief suggested in earnest that Melania Trump design the Space Force’s uniforms.
The information was passed to Time by four officials familiar with the matter, who said that Trump introduced the idea during a January 15 meeting with USSF Chief of Operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other top brass.
Other topics discussed at the meeting reportedly included what the USSF seal would look like.
At first glance, the Slovenian-American former model might have been a good bet to lend the Space Force some truly haute couture: her fashion taste is always the talk of the town, whether she’s visiting Queen Elizabeth II or just popping into Mar-a-Lago resort.
However, the brass apparently didn’t bite, because just two days later, the USSF Twitter account posted images of the branch’s new apparel.
The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the— United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020
Pentagon. @EsperDoD @SecAFOfficial @SpaceForceCSO @GenDaveGoldfein @DeptofDefense@usairforce pic.twitter.com/Jvzt5bvNl7
Its camouflage design drew widespread criticism and mockery, even inspiring an episode of the Netflix comedy show “Space Force” that featured uniforms designed for camouflage on the moon.
Here's what we're using. They'll never see us coming! pic.twitter.com/w4UZI4Zy1D— Space Force (@realspaceforce) January 18, 2020
Of course, one thing can be certain: any space cadet sporting FLOTUS’ finery definitely wouldn’t blend in!
