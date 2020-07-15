Register
19:17 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Newly released dash camera footage offers renewed insight into the fatal arrest of Joshua Lakey, who died after officers with Oklahoma's Wilson Police Department deployed their stun guns more than 50 times to subdue him.

    ‘Please God, Help’: US Man Killed After Cops Deploy Stun Gun Over 50 Times During Arrest - Video

    Screenshot/Bryan & Terrill Law
    Society
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079894690_0:70:1654:1000_1200x675_80_0_0_864de62c346e3e4eaf606cdae107b9af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007151079894881-please-god-help-us-man-killed-after-cops-deploy-stun-gun-over-50-times-during-arrest---video/

    Newly released footage from Oklahoma’s Wilson Police Department has offered renewed insight into the fatal 2019 arrest of Jared Lakey, 28, who died after two officers simultaneously deployed their stun guns over 50 times on him.

    The body camera and dashcam footage was released Monday by the office of Bryan & Terrill Law, the firm representing the Lakey family for the duration of legal proceedings. The unedited footage of the incident was 50 minutes long, however, the recording was trimmed down to 10 minutes prior to its release due to the sensitivity of the incident.

    Officers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman first encountered Lakey at around midnight on July 4, 2019, after a Wilson dispatcher alerted officers to reports of a nude individual who was running down a street and screaming.

    The footage begins with the 911 call made about Lakey and later transitions to the arrest scene, with Taylor standing over Lakey as Dingman repeatedly instructs him to place his hands behind his back.

    It’s worth noting that the first officer who arrived at the scene was Taylor, but his body camera was turned off. It was not until Dingman arrived on the scene that both cameras were turned on, attorney Steven Terrill told ABC News.

    “Noncompliance is gonna get you tased,” Taylor is overheard saying while pointing his department-issued stun gun directly at Lakey, who is lying on the ground. 

    Within seconds, Lakey starts grunting and yelling out in pain as the first shots of electricity are delivered from both stun guns at the same time. “Oh, g**da**it, stop,” he yells out, falling to the ground after being upright on his knees. 

    It’s at this point in the recording that one of the officers radios for backup, claiming that Lakey is being combative, and notes that three stun guns are being used to subdue him.

    For much of the video, both Taylor and Dingman repeatedly instruct Lakey to place his hands behind his back, an order which is immediately followed with multiple shocks. Taylor is heard telling Lakey at one point in the video that if he follows orders he will “quit getting tased.”

    “Oh, help me! Help me, please,” Lakey pleads after another round of shocks is delivered. “Please God, help.”

    Although both officers eventually acknowledge having to “go hands on” with Lakey, they both continue to stun him multiple times as he lies on the ground. At one point in the video, Lakey goes completely silent, but both officers still opt to deliver another shock.

    Mugshots of 34-year-old Brandon Dingman (left) and 25-year-old Joshua Taylor (right) provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation .
    Courtesy of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
    Mugshots of 34-year-old Brandon Dingman (left) and 25-year-old Joshua Taylor (right) provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation .
    Video later shows a deputy with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office arriving to assist in the arrest. The unidentified official immediately places Lakey in a chokehold for a period of over 40 seconds as Taylor and Dingman work to place Lakey in handcuffs.

    As a result of the chokehold, Lakey momentarily fell unconscious before reawakening; however, he later stopped breathing and became unresponsive after an officer had sat him upright with his head pushed down toward his chest.

    Lakey was transported to a Carter County hospital in Healdton before being transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he died two days after his arrest. Citing Carter County records, the Daily Ardmoreite reported that Lakey’s death was caused by complications from a heart attack and “law enforcement use of electrical weapon and restraint.”

    An investigation into both officers' use of force revealed that over a period of nine minutes, Dingman and Taylor deployed their stun guns 23 and 30 times, respectively. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found that the cumulative amount of time during which Lakey was being shocked amounted to nearly four minutes.

    Taylor and Dingman were charged with one count each of second-degree murder on July 1, 2020. Each has been released from custody after posting a $250,000 bond. The unidentified third officer was not charged for his involvement in the arrest.

    Taylor and Dingman are due in court on August 27.

    Related:

    'Call Me a Snitch': New Audio Reveals 911 Dispatcher Reported US Cops Involved in Fatal Floyd Arrest
    Video: Netizens Stunned by US Cop’s Emotional PSA Over McDonald’s Order, Call for Mental Evaluation
    US Cop Involved in Shooting Death of Breonna Taylor Terminated From Police Force
    ‘Wipe ‘Em Off the F**king Map’: US Cops Fired After Threatening to ‘Slaughter’ Black Residents
    Graphic Video: Probe Launched After US Cop Filmed Kneeling on Man's Head
    Tags:
    arrest, US, Police, Oklahoma, stun gun
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse