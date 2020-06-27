Liverpool FC Considers Fans' Behaviour 'Unacceptable' at Pier Head Where Tons of Rubbish Was Left

FC Liverpool said in a joint statement with the city council and Merseyside Police that Liverpool is "still in a public health crisis" and the behaviour of the fans is "wholly unacceptable".
Fans chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk to public safety, taking to the streets of the city to celebrate FC Liverpool's victory over Manchester City.
FC Liverpool won the English Premier League for the first time since the 1989-1990 season. The club won the main league in English football for the 19th time.
Thousands of people came to the Pier Head leaving tons of waste and rubbish. According to reports, the city's iconic Liver Building was set alight for a short period of time after it was struck by a firework. However, the fire was quickly put out by the Merseyside Fire and Rescue department.
Following the gathering, volunteers started helping to clean up the streets of the city.
