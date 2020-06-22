'Damage to Victims of Actual Assault': US Film Actor Shoots Down Sex Offense Accusations Online

The actor urged others to look into the accusations in question, “as the events detailed were factually untrue”.

American actor and “Riversdale” TV series star Cole Sprouse has stepped forward to address sex assault allegations that were recently brought against him and several of his colleagues online.

As Page Six notes, the allegations in question were leveled by a Twitter user "Victoria”" who claimed that Cole approached her at a party back in 2013 when he "was at NYU" and, after they started making out and eventually got to his room, he "became aggressive".

"He then pushed me on the bed and put his hands under my shirt and started fondling my breasts I told him multiple times to stop, he wouldn’t listen. By then I’m in tears and gagging from the alcohol smell on his breath", she claimed. "With me still saying no he proceeds to undo my pants. After he was done he told me to leave."

​The media outlet also points out that another woman also made an accusation against another “Riverdale” star, KJ Apa, but that tweet was apparently removed due to the account being suspended.

"Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on Twitter", Sprouse tweeted in response, adding that “false accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault".

​He also argued that he'd never try to "silence anybody", and encouraged others to look into the accusations themselves, "as the events detailed were factually untrue".

"This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me", Sprouse added.

​Some social media users even suggested that Cole should seek legal action in response to these allegations, while others expressed their sympathy for him.

