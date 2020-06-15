Epstein's Ex-'Sex Slave' Bashes Prince Andrew as He Reportedly 'Regrets' His TV Interview

Prince Andrew's accuser and Jeffrey Epstein's victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre has recently slammed the Duke of York over remarks he made about his previous TV interview, Sky News reports.
According to the media outlet, Giuffre's outburst came after an unnamed source, who is allegedly close to Prince Andrew, told the Sunday Times that the Duke of York regretted the interview as he was "unable to appropriately or sufficiently convey his sympathy for the victims of Epstein".
"Oh the gull of this toad- he regrets the BBC interview but not his “friendship” with Epstein because it gave him 'great contacts' and much more", a tweet attributed to Roberts states. "Look into the house he sold to a wealthy arms dealer, not at the asking price but added on a few extra 100’s of 1000’s".
fingers were in a lots of pies. Just to name a few, sex trafficking ring, arms dealing with the Middle East, unexplainable money being spent on exuberant chalets, cars, protection. This man is not a prince but a facet of insidiousness who has proven to get away with it all. 🦋— Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) June 14, 2020
A follow-up tweet also described the Duke of York "not a prince but a facet of insidiousness who has proven to get away with it all".
Previously, Roberts asserted that Epstein had coerced her into having sex with the Duke of York when she was 17, though Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied these allegations.
Last year, the prince stated that he did not regret befriending the late Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier who reportedly committed suicide in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
