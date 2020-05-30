Hulk Smash! Joke Ads for ‘Avengers’-Themed Orgy Become Real After Dozens Show Interest

A Philadelphia couple jokingly posted 30 flyers for a post-pandemic orgy with the theme of Marvel’s “The Avengers” around their Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, neighborhood. However, due to the number of responses, the couple has decided to actually go through with the event, as what started as a means of putting smiles on their neighbors’ faces seems to have struck an unexpected chord.
Huge post-coronavirus orgy planned to end 'longest dry spell in all of history' https://t.co/FC2pcdSTd2 pic.twitter.com/RNUQ9FDB1x— New York Post (@nypost) May 28, 2020
The couple who posted the flyers, Bob and Alyssa - who are deciding to keep their last names private - spoke to the New York Post about the event.
“Humanity is currently in the middle of the largest dry spell in all of history, that’s what inspired the flyers,” said Bob.
“The demand is overwhelming,” he went on to say, estimating that they’ve gotten emails from some 80 people so far, many of which seem totally serious.
Alyssa, a sex therapist, who along with Bob decided to go through with the event once they began receiving a number of positive responses, stated that “this would be new territory for us, but it’s something that we’ve been open to.”
The couple now plans to actually organize the orgy in order to end the “longest dry spell in all of history.”
What a way to celebrate!
All comments
Show new comments (0)