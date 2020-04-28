Upside Down: The Inglorious End of Benito Mussolini

On 28 April, 1945, fascist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress Clara Petacci met their end at the hands of Italian communist guerrillas.
After Mussolini and Petacci were executed by a firing squad, their bullet-ridden bodies were taken to Milan and presented to the public in a piazza there, before being hanged upside down at a gas station.
The manner in which the remains of the two were treated was not accidental, as a number of anti-Fascists were previously executed and hanged in a similar fashion in the very same piazza the corpse of Mussolini was taken to.
Two days after Mussolini's and Petacci's execution, Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler and his wife Eva Braun committed suicide, and a few days after that, World War II in Europe ended.
