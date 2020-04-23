Register
19:35 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This April 12, 2018 file photo shows the eye of a woman in New York. Patients are about to be enrolled in the first study to test gene editing inside the body to try to cure an inherited form of blindness. People with the disease have healthy eyes but lack a gene that converts light into signals to the brain that enable sight

    Study: COVID-19 Can Survive Longer in Eyes Than Noses

    © AP Photo / Patrick Sison
    Society
    Get short URL
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107847/74/1078477496_0:314:3000:2002_1200x675_80_0_0_6c7b596fe82378ba586ad27b814272df.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004231079071212-study-covid-19-can-survive-longer-in-eyes-than-noses/

    A recent case study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine reveals that COVID-19 might linger in the human eye longer than in other parts of the body, such as the nose.

    According to the study, a 65-year-old woman traveled from Wuhan, China, to Italy in January 2020 and was admitted into a hospital on January 29, one day after she started experiencing coronavirus symptoms such as a dry cough and high fever. She also experienced a sore throat, eye inflammation, nausea and vomiting. The virus’s genetic material was found in ocular samples taken from the patient.

    After 20 days in the hospital, her eye inflammation cleared up, and no virus material was detected in her nose. Ocular samples tested positive until the patient’s 21st day in the hospital. However, an ocular sample taken on her 27th day of hospitalization once again tested positive for the coronavirus, even though nasal samples remained negative.

    The study suggests that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can undergo “sustained replication in conjunctiva,” the mucous membrane that lines the eyelid. The researchers note the “importance of control measures, such as avoiding touching the nose, mouth and eyes and frequent hand washing.”

    “A related implication is the importance of appropriate use of personal protective equipment for ophthalmologists during clinical examination, because ocular mucosa [mucous membranes] may be not only a site of virus entry but also a source of contagion. Furthermore, we observed that ocular involvement of SARS-CoV-2 may occur early in the COVID-19 course, suggesting that measures to prevent transmission via this route must be implemented as early as possible,” the study notes.

    Every day, new information regarding the virus is being disseminated. This week, US doctors have become increasingly suspicious that a new condition that causes purple, blue or red discoloration in toes and occasionally fingers, which has been exhibited in an increased number of patients around the country, may be connected to COVID-19.

    In addition, loss of smell or taste and suffering from diarrhea have been noted as possible symptoms of infection by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

    Related:

    EU Foreign Policy Chief Regrets US Opposition to IMF Loan Meant to Help Iran Fight Coronavirus
    UK to Issue Over $220 Billion Worth of Bonds in Three Months Amid Coronavirus Spending
    California's Coronavirus Cases Increasing After Weeks of Growth Reduction
    Differences Around WHO's Coronavirus Response Undermine G7 Format - Moscow
    Ending Coronavirus Lockdown Too Early is Politically Dangerous for British Government - Journalist
    Tags:
    infection, study, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse