Register
11:02 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    David Clark

    New Zealand’s Health Minister Calls Himself 'Idiot' for Breaking COVID-19 Lockdown

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Weirdgoingpro / David Clark
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107886/38/1078863835_0:0:1201:676_1200x675_80_0_0_642c2262faa08b6a437632a3a67eaae0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004071078863739-new-zealands-health-minister-calls-himself-idiot-for-breaking-covid-19-lockdown/

    The development comes after Scotland’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood resigned on 5 April, after it transpired that she ignored self-isolation rules and twice went to her second home. Calderwood was the public face of the government campaign urging people to stay at home in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    New Zealand’s Health Minister set a "good" example for Kiwis by breaking national lockdown rules introduced by the government two weeks ago. Dr David Clark drove with his family to a beach, located 20 km from home. Under current lockdown rules car rides are allowed only to buy essential products – food and medications - and people can only leave home to take a stroll or exercise in adjacent areas.

    The official called himself an "idiot" and offered his resignation. "At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices I’ve let the team down. I understand why people will be angry with me", Clark said in a statement.

    The country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did not accept his resignation, but she stripped Clark of the role of associate minister of finance and demoted him to the bottom of the cabinet rankings.

    "Under normal conditions, I would sack the minister of health. What he did was wrong, and there are no excuses. But right now, my priority is our collective fight against COVID-19. We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response. For that reason, and that reason alone", Ardern said in a statement.

    Local media report that Clark will be sacked after the coronavirus crisis ends. The situation has started to stabilise in recent weeks and the number of new cases has begun to decrease. At the moment, there are 1,160 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and only one person has died from the disease. Experts say that New Zealand may be the first western country to eradicate the infection.

     

     

    Tags:
    lockdown, coronavirus, life under COVID-19 quarantine, David Clark, Jacinda Ardern
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse