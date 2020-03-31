Register
12:00 GMT31 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Le Moustier Neanderthals

    Neanderthals Could Have Boasted Cognitive Ability Similar to Humans, Research Finds

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107877/44/1078774499_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_5050d353bc5323d545d2edf3a92c6c6d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202003311078774468-neanderthals-could-have-boasted-cognitive-ability-similar-to-humans-research-finds/

    Newly analysed historic artefacts - so-called “flowstone layers” in a cave in the vicinity of Lisbon, indicate that creatures inhabiting the Earth around 85,000-105,000 years ago mainly stuck to a nutritious seafood diet - essential for outstanding brain capacity.

    An international team of researchers has determined that our distant Neanderthal ancestors had a fish and seafood diet as early as 80,000 years ago and enjoyed the increased cognitive powers that have hitherto been attributed solely to Homo sapiens, according to a new study published in the journal Science by the lead author, Professor João Zilhão from the University of Barcelona .

    The conclusion was made after Dr Dirk Hoffmann's team at the Göttingen Isotope Geology Department dated so-called “flowstone layers", which look like stalagmite masses and are formed by calcite deposits caused by dripping water. The formations were found to date back to between “86,000 and 106,000 years old”, the period when Neanderthals began settling in Europe. The analysis method used is known as “uranium-thorium" or “thorium-230 dating”, a radiometric dating technique that has been used for the past several decades to determing the age of calcium carbonate sediments during excavation work.

    The aforementioned verified evidence about Neanderthals eating seafood was found in a cave known as Figueira Brava in Portugal, located 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) south of Lisbon on the slopes of the Serra da Arrábida. The place, incidentally, was found to have been located right on the coastline thousands of years ago, which made it possible for ancient people, including Neanderthals, to “routinely harvest” ancient mussels and other crustaceans, fish, waterfowl and marine mammals, such as dolphins and seals. 

    It follows from research that if the regular consumption of marine life, rich in super nutritious Omega-3 fatty acids, plays an important role in the development of cognitive abilities, then this applies not only to the long-established cognitive species of Homo sapiens, but likewise to Neanderthal populations.

    Put another way, “if this common consumption of marine resources played an important role in the development of cognitive skills, it did so on the entire humanity, including Neanderthals, and not only the African population that spread later", said Dr Zilhão.

    The new evidence thus proved that Neanderthals could have already boasted increased cognitive ability, which could have boosted their ability for abstract and artistic thinking - something that effectively underpins earlier excavation findings that date back to over 80,000 years ago.

    The highly fragmented Neanderthal collection of the third cave at Goyet represents at least five individuals. Dating indicates that the ones marked with an asterisk go back to between 40,500 and 45,500 years ago
    © Photo : Asier Gómez-Olivencia et al
    The highly fragmented Neanderthal collection of the third cave at Goyet represents at least five individuals. Dating indicates that the ones marked with an asterisk go back to between 40,500 and 45,500 years ago

    Decorated seashells, rock art, and cave paintings were discovered in as many as three caves on the Iberian Peninsula in Spain dating to 65,000 years ago by the same research team. Separately, it was earlier reported that Neanderthals suffered from so-called “surfer’s ear” and probably even dived to collect shells to further use them in their crafts.

    Related:

    Ancient Stone Tools Found in Siberian Cave Turn Accepted Theories About Neanderthals on Their Head
    'Eaten and Gnawed': Bones of 115,000-Year-Old Neanderthal Found in Polish Cave
    Discovery of Neanderthal Remains Spark Debate About Burial Rites of Archaic Humans
    Tags:
    Portugal, capability, cognitive function, research, Neanderthal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Online conference Kitties Against Coronavirus in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    Stay Home, Pet Your Cat! Cute Feline Participants of 'Kitties Against Coronavirus' Online Conference
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse