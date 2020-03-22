One Toilet Paper Roll! Chancellor Merkel Spotted Shopping Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Public life in Germany has come to a standstill as authorities are trying to combat the spread of COVID-19. There are more than 22,000 confirmed cases of the disease in the country, while people have been urged to stay indoors and only go out to buy food, medical supplies, and travel to work.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been spotted shopping in a supermarket in the centre of Berlin amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. According to German media, the 65-year-old has not changed her habit and went to the Hit Ullrich store, where she goes every Friday evening.

Despite the that fact people across the world, including in Germany, have been stocking up on food for a coronavirus lockdown, the shopping list of Chancellor Merkel, head of Europe’s main economic powerhouse, was quite short. According to German media, she arrived in the supermarket at 5pm, went to the vegetable and meat department, bought one toilet paper roll along with four bottles of wine and paid for everything with a credit card.

Angela Merkel’s shopping cart: one pack of toilet paper and four bottles of wine. pic.twitter.com/HgGQ3I4P43 — Katie Cooper (@thekatiecoop) March 21, 2020

​