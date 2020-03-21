Man Claims Female Dolphin Seduced Him Into Having ‘Some Quite Transcendental’ Sex

Malcolm Brenner, from Florida, has put in writing his “extraordinarily erotic” memories of a unique affair, saying dolphins ostentatiously exercise their free will, thereby rendering relationships with them in no way abusive.

Malcolm Brenner, a self-confessed zoophile, claims he had a full-on affair with a dolphin arguing she seduced him in his youth, and has even put his intimate recollections into a book called “Wet Goddess", the Mirror reported.

The piece, an autobiographical novel, as claimed by 68-year-old Brenner, tells the story of a young man who has a sexual relationship with a dolphin, Ruby, while he’s working at a theme park.

“I wrote this book for dolphins because we are mistreating these animals by keeping them in captivity", he said, before telling a story about how his dolphin lover Dolly came on to him.

It appears the close bond was developed as Malcolm, then a student in his 20s and a keen photographer, was allowed to swim with the dolphins and capture them on camera in the pool at a former theme park in Sarasota, Florida, where he lived.

However, as time passed, Dolly “announced her intentions towards him” by constantly placing her body so he was rubbing against her. Having first rejected her, Malcolm gave it a second thought, picturing her as a human partner: “would I come up with these rationalisations and excuses if she was a woman’?”, he thought.

As she became increasingly aggressive, Malcom found it more and more sexually appealing - “extraordinarily erotic… like being with a tiger or a bear", Malcolm recalled.

At some point, after he and Dolly “eluded the male dolphin” to spend time tete-a-tete, they eventually had sex for the first time - an experience the self-claimed zoophile referred to as “something quite transcendental".

He stressed there was nothing “repulsive” in his affair with Dolly, arguing that dolphins “basically have free will”.

“I know what I'm talking about here because after we made love, the dolphin put her snout on my shoulder, embraced me with her flippers and we stared into each others' eyes for about a minute", he recounted illustrating his point.

Malcolm said that the relationship lasted for about a year, until Dolly was relocated to some other place, away from him, where she died shortly thereafter. Malcolm, who himself slid into a huge depression after her departure, is certain Dolly had in actual fact committed suicide - by “voluntarily stopping breathing” while at her new place.

Brenner, who has since been married twice, says he has had previous sexual encounters with a dog. It is unclear if the latter was in violation of Florida laws, which only banned bestiality in 2011.