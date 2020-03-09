Pornhub's 'Most Searched For' Star of 2019 Afraid to Have Kids Because of Bullying Concerns

The porn actress claimed that she’s reluctant to have children due to concerns about how they might get treated by others.

American adult film actress Riley Reid has revealed that she endured quite a bit of shaming online, getting mocked over her choice of vocation, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, Riley, who became Pornhub’s "most searched for" performer last year, confessed that she advises people against doing porn when they ask her about it.

"It makes life really hard – it makes dating really hard, it makes your family life really hard, it makes intimacy hard", she explained. "You’re putting yourself out there and the world is now judging you. You have to be OK with being shamed for every day of your life."

The actress even said that she doesn’t want to have children due to concerns over how others might treat her child.

"The fact that these are things I think about because people are so sh*tty sucks", she lamented. "There’s just a lot of negatives that come out of it but you’ve got to be a strong person to go through with it."