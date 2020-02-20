Nervous Zuckerberg Allegedly Had Facebook Employee Blow-Drying His Armpits - Journalist

A book written by renowned tech journalist Steven Levy, claims that the founder of the social network had issues with excessive sweating when there was a need to talk to an audience.

According to a review of Facebook: The Inside Story by Austin Carr, Mark Zuckerberg allegedly made an unnamed Facebook employee blow-dry his sweaty armpits prior to meetings

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington

The company addressed the comment without explicitly confirming or denying the reports.

"I doubt this is true and if so it would have been at our communications team's request, but surely anyone who has ever worn a grey T-shirt can relate", spokesperson Liz Bourgeois told Business Insider.

The book includes hundreds of interviews from insiders and Zuckerberg's old private journal, named the "Book of Change", which shed the light on the development of the social network, and the ideas Facebook was based on in the very beginning.