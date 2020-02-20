Nervous Zuckerberg Allegedly Had Facebook Employee Blow-Drying His Armpits - Journalist

According to a review of Facebook: The Inside Story by Austin Carr, Mark Zuckerberg allegedly made an unnamed Facebook employee blow-dry his sweaty armpits prior to meetings
The company addressed the comment without explicitly confirming or denying the reports.
"I doubt this is true and if so it would have been at our communications team's request, but surely anyone who has ever worn a grey T-shirt can relate", spokesperson Liz Bourgeois told Business Insider.
The book includes hundreds of interviews from insiders and Zuckerberg's old private journal, named the "Book of Change", which shed the light on the development of the social network, and the ideas Facebook was based on in the very beginning.
