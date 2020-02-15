New Secrets of Great Pyramid of Giza Uncovered Via Robotic Exploration

The discovery reportedly made by the robot includes some strange “red writing” found deep inside the pyramid's air shaft.

Researchers finally managed to explore a mysterious shaft located at the legendary Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt by deploying a tiny robotic scout that managed to peek behind the so called Gatebrink Door, the Daily Express reports.

According to the newspaper, the door, a stone slab located was "hiding 65 metres up an airshaft behind the Queen’s Chamber", and was previously drilled through under orders of the famous Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, though that effort apparently "revealing nothing during a live TV broadcast".

Now, however, historian Matthew Sibson has revealed that there was actually something hidden there.

"Basically, a few years ago, a robot went into the Great Pyramid and found a door behind an air shaft in the Queen’s Chamber. Then a few years later, Zahi Hawass sent another robot in, drilled a hole through it and they didn’t find anything behind it", he said. "But then the whole thing kind of went under the radar, but the Djedi robot went back up the air shaft and they found some red writing. These red marks – no one knows what they are – but they discovered them at the end of the chamber and it adds another dimension to the story."

Sibson delivered this reveal ahead of the upcoming release of his new documentary called "The Robot, The Dentist and the Pyramid", which follows the exploits of a team of academics exploring the aforementioned shaft.

"This documentary will show exactly what happened, it shows the team, what they did and how they did it", Sibson explained. "I’ve got a 45-minute documentary and I’ve also got nine hours of the raw footage of it going up the shaft which can be a research tool and anyone with a professional or a passion can observe it and see if there’s anything they missed."

The documentary is expected to be released on Sibson's YouTube channel on 19 February.