False Alarm! Russian Scientist Dismisses Threats Posed by Approaching Asteroid

In late January, NASA stated that an asteroid under the designated number 163373 and with an estimated diameter between 440 and 990 metres will fly past the Earth in February, reaching its nearest point on 15 February.

Boris Shustov, a research advisor of the Institute of Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has dismissed fears over the 163373 asteroid that is flying near the Earth today.

"The distance is large, it's really not dangerous. The asteroid is interesting from the scientific point of view, but in practice, it's not dangerous," Shustov said.

According to the official, more than 40 asteroids of up to 100 metres will this year fly near the Earth at a distance closer than the Moon.

The asteroid under the designated number 163373 was discovered on 23 October 1995 and was classified as one of the Apollo group of asteroids that fly through Earth's orbit, which is why they're considered potentially dangerous.

Last month, NASA announced that the asteroid would fly by earth in February, reaching its maximum proximity to our planet on 15 February. Next time, the asteroid will pass near Earth will be in 2075.