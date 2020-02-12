‘He Never Did Anything’: Home Alone Star Maucalay Culkin on Michael Jackson Sex Allegations

The actor was good friends with the late pop star and the two frequently spent time together. Culkin appeared in Jackson’s 1991 “Black or White” music video and testified during in 2005 when the singer was accused of child sexual abuse for the second time.

Hollywood actor and star of the Home Alone series Macaulay Culkin has for the first time commented on the HBO documentary, in which two men claimed they were molested by the king of pop Michael Jackson. The actor made the statement in an interview with Esquire, during which he touched on a number of topics from the film industry and his abusive father to drug use and the late pop star.

Culkin was inundated with requests to comment on allegations made in the four hour documentary titled "Leaving Neverland", which told the story of two men - James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who were friends with Jackson when they were kids. The two claimed the singer sexually abused them for several years.

Like Safechuck and Robson, Culkin frequently spent time with Jackson, stayed at his ranch Neverland, and slept in his bedroom.

The actor said: "Look, I’m gonna begin with the line — it’s not a line, it’s the truth: He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on. If anything — I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything", Culkin told Esquire.

The actor spoke about his relationship with the king of pop, who contacted him after the premiere of Home Alone. Culkin believes that the two became friends because their fathers forced fame on them in a way robbing them of their childhood. The actor revealed how he and Jackson used to prank call people. “Hello, I’d like to buy a refrigerator. How big are your refrigerators?", said Jackson, according to Culkin.

The actor said the last time he saw Jackson was in 2005. Back then the 24-year-old Culkin testified at the singer's trial concerning child sex abuse allegations. The two ran into each other in a restroom. "We better not talk. I don’t want to influence your testimony", Jackson said according to Culkin. The actor said the two laughed a bit and hugged. According to the actor, Jackson looked drained and exhausted.

Culkin is the godfather of Jackson’s daughter Paris and the two remain close. The actor said he passed on to the young woman his weird habit of stealing spoons and the two even have the same tattoos of spoons on their inner forearms.

Michael Jackson tragically died of an overdose of sedatives in July of 2009 three weeks before the start of his farewell tour. The Los Angeles County Coroner later ruled that his death was a homicide and charged Jackson’s personal physician Conrad Murray, who gave the pop star medications that helped him sleep at night with involuntary manslaughter. He was found guilty and sent to four years in jail in 2011.