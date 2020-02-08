Blue Pill, Pink Pill: New "Viagra for Women" May Help Boost Ladies’ Sex Drive in the Near Future

The pill, which reportedly comes in two variations, may appear on the market in about two years, and is going to be available on prescription only.

A new product capable of boosting women’s libido and helping them improve their sex lives may appear on the market in the not-so-distant future, the Daily Star reports.

The pink-coloured, mint-flavoured pill, which the newspaper describes as "Viagra for women", is expected to appear on the market in about two years for the price of approximately 10 British pounds (about $12) each, to be available via prescription only.

"A lot of women are really unhappy. There is an enormous unmet need", said Professor Eric Claaseen, a Dutch researcher. "These women are not seeking help because they want to have sex every day but because they want a healthy sex life".

The pill reportedly comes in two different versions: Lybrido, which contains testosterone and sildenafil, and is "aimed at putting women in the mood for sex while working on the brain and body"; and Lybridos, which contains testosterone and buspirone, made "to be used by women who feel self-conscious and shy in bed".

Adrian Tuiten, a spokesman for the manufacturer of the new pill, Emotional Brain, explained that he hopes the product will "break taboos" and enable women to "take charge of their own bodies."

Some 940 women apparently participated in the pill’s test trials, with the process involving them filling in an online diary after a sexual intercourse, with one trial showing “users enjoying two extra sex sessions" while their orgasms "increased by one a month", the newspaper adds.

The pill is expected to become "the first of its kind released and licensed for use in Europe", the newspaper adds.