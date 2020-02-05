Ex-Disney Actress Turned Porn Star Says What to Expect From New Adult Movies She Makes

Touting several “major projects” to be released this year, Maitland Ward claimed that the features are going to have both "good stories and cinematic qualities."

Maitland Ward, an American actress who previously starred in the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" and sitcom "Boy Meets World" before venturing into the world of adult video, has recently given a few hints regarding her upcoming work.

Maitland revealed that she’s working on a new kind of adult film with "good stories and cinematic qualities."

"We’re doing some things I’ve never done on film before", she confided. "What we’re working on at Deeper.com is to make some major projects this year that will be able to cross back and forth".

After her adult movie debut in the erotic thriller "Drive" in October, Maitland went on to take the adult video world by storm while amassing a sizeable social media following.

"Adult [films] gave me that power," the actress said, arguing that mainstream project wouldn’t have provided her similar empowerment. "I said, ‘Screw it. I’m going to keep doing my thing.’ And now, I’m one of the top names on OnlyFans. I have a contract. It’s amazing. I find it so empowering that at my age I can be this sexual being, and they don’t call me a MILF… I’m just a sexually empowered woman. I don’t want to label myself as anything."