Twitterati Decry Lack of Diversity Among 2020 Oscar Nominees

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, aka the Oscars, were announced Monday morning, with “Joker,” Todd Phillips’ film about the mentally deranged Batman villain, receiving the highest number of nods this year: 11.

Three other films followed closely behind “Joker” with 10 nominations each: Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Sam Mendes’ “1917.” In addition to these films, “Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” are all competing for Best Picture this year.

Many Twitter users expressed disappointment that for the second year in a row, no women were nominated for the Best Director category, whose contestants this year are Scorsese, Tarantino, Mendes, Phillips and “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho. Twitter users were especially enraged that Greta Gerwig was not nominated for directing “Little Women,” the latest film version of Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1868 novel.

— Lady Lorien (@lady_lothlorien) January 13, 2020

— Lizzy Vante (@LizzyVante) January 13, 2020

— Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) January 13, 2020

​Many were also disappointed that only one nonwhite actor, Cynthia Erivo, the star of the action film “Harriet,” was nominated for an Oscar. “The Farewell” star Awkwafina, who recently became the first Asian woman to win Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes, and “Farewell” director Lulu Wang were not included in the nominations.

— For Your Consideration: Parasite (@RyanOquiza) January 13, 2020

— Foster Wilson (@thefosterwilson) January 13, 2020

— Eleanore Hutch (@elehutch) January 13, 2020

​“American Factory,” which is the first documentary to be released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature.

"Glad to see American Factory's Oscar nod for Best Documentary. It's the kind of story we don't see often enough and it's exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team!" the former US president tweeted Monday. Other documentaries that have been nominated for the same category include "The Cave," "The Edge of Democracy," "For Sama" and "Honeyland.”

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 13, 2020

​The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast live on February 9 on ABC. The ceremony will not be led by a host this year, following the controversy over comedian Kevin Hart’s homophobic tweets last year, which began circulating on the internet after he was announced as the 2019 ceremony’s host.

“There was a lot of conversation about which way to go, and there may be a day when we decide to have a host again, but the focus has been on the most entertaining show and not on the host,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told reporters last week, according to USA Today.