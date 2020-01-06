All Work and No Play: New McDonald's Management Cracks Down on Employees’ "Flirting & Boozing"

In a New Year’s message to employees, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinkski stressed the importance of the company’s core values which he described as the organisation’s “bedrock”.

Chris Kempczinkski, new CEO of fast-food giant McDonald’s, is seeking to change the company’s culture which he says has long “tolerated partying and fraternizing between some senior managers and rank-and-file employees”, as the Wall Street Journal puts it.

This development comes after Kempczinkski’s predecessor, Steve Easterbrook, was let go after admitting to a consensual relationship with a coworker.

According to the media outlet, under the previous management, McDonald’s senior managers and rank-and-file staff alike would socialise at bars late at night, with previous and current company employees claiming that Easterbrook was known for flirting with female staffers.

In a New Year’s letter obtained by Fox Business, Kempczinkski pointed to the importance of the company’s core values which he described as McDonald’s "bedrock".

"We must now champion and apply them more evenly across the three-legged stool to be even stronger", he said.