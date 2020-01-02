Video: Canadian Shopper Arrested After Slinging Racial Slurs in Parking Lot Dispute

Patricia Zammit, a 51-year-old resident of Hamilton, Ontario, was arrested and charged on Monday with uttering threats and assault after Canadian police launched an investigation into a parking lot dispute in which Zammit yelled a racial slur.

The parking lot incident unfolded on December 26 near the Outlet Collection at Niagara, a shopping mall in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. Cellphone footage of the altercation begins after the initial dispute and starts with Zammit immediately spewing several expletives and calling the filmer a “f**king ch**k.”

As the encounter continues, Zammit is seen punching toward the filmer’s cellphone, giving the one-finger salute and continuously mocking the woman as she speaks in her native tongue, among other offenses.

“You started it, you started it, she started it,” Zammit says as someone off-camera is heard urging the disgruntled shopper to end her outburst. “She goes, ‘I don’t know what a signal is.’ You don’t know what a signal is? Guess what, even in China they have signal lights.”

Although the video fails to show it, Zammit claims that the unidentified woman kicked her. Zammit goes on to threaten her, saying that she’ll “take those f**king glasses off your face and shove them.” Zammit later walks back toward her car after appearing to show her backside to the camerawoman and threatens to call the police on her for the alleged kick.

The video cuts off as a bystander urges Zammit “to chill.”

Speaking to local station CHCH News, the unidentified filmer told the outlet the incident unfolded immediately after she pulled into a parking spot, with Zammit claiming that she had been waiting for the exact parking space.

The filmer, who emigrated from China in 2012 and has opted to not identify herself out of fear of retribution, further explained that she only decided to record the incident because Zammit threatened to scratch her car.

According to Canadian outlet The Star, the camerawoman eventually removed the original post from Facebook because she did not want Zammit to be attacked online.

Zammit is scheduled to appear in court on February 3, 2020.