Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Mystery 2020 Announcement' Leaves Netizens Guessing

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is celebrating her 38th birthday on 9 January. And her husband, Prince William, has prepared an incredible gift for her, Life & Style reported citing insiders at the royal court.

The Kensington Palace Twitter page, which shares official information from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has posted a tweet saying to "stay tuned" for a big announcement in 2020.

"Next year is going to be busy for the Cambridges. Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition. There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period. It’s a smart decision, it’s a quiet time of the year. It is a great time to announce things", Omid Scobie, a royal expert, previously told the Daily Star.

Stay tuned for our first announcement of 2020 very shortly...🌍 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 30, 2019

​Social media users have quickly begun sharing theories about the mystery reveal.

​Reports earlier this week suggested that Prince William had planned a surprise trip for his wife on Mustique Island, a private island where only select people can get in. According to Life & Style, the Dukes of Cambridge and their children - 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and one-year-old Prince Louis - will stay in a luxurious seven-bedroom mansion for $15 million.