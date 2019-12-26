Is Mesut Ozil Set to Return to Arsenal Squad?

The German midfielder's relationship with the Gunners’ interim boss has of late been rather tense, but now chances are that he will meet the new coach’s criteria, which will see him partake in a Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

By posting an enthusiastic Instagram story, Mesut Ozil has suggested that he is set to weigh in on Arsenal’s clash against Bournemouth.

© Photo : m10_official/instagram Mesut Özil

The German player is believed to be getting into new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s way of thinking, having faced quite a few issues with the club’s former managers, including Freddie Ljungberg.

Arteta contended that he was eager to take each player at face value, apparently giving Ozil reason to feel optimistic about his future in the club.

"You’re not going to be judged on what you done in the past, positive or negative", he said, stressing that they will “try to put the most competitive team out”.

Meanwhile, Ozil’s past in the team has been controversial, indeed: the German was recently subbed off as Arsenal took on Manchester City earlier this month and this sent him into a rage, provoking the anger of Freddie Ljungberg, who led Arsenal after Unai Emery's sacking for a short stint.

He was subsequently left out of Arsenal’s game at Everton due to an injury, but Ljungberg asserted that he would have done it irrespective of his health issues.

“He walked off, took his things (gloves) and kicked them and the fans were not happy and I was asked about it", Ljungberg said, recounting Ozil’s behaviour at the previous match.

“Mesut was injured but I would not have picked him for the squad because I want to make a stance that, that's not what I accept from an Arsenal football player", Ljungberg explained.