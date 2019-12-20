Russian Girl With 'Original Bum and Boobs' Reportedly Sets Off to Become the Next Human Barbie Doll

While the wannabe the "human Barbie doll" is apparently yet to finish her high school education, she claimed that she will "pass all exams one day anyway" and is currently focusing on "self-development" instead.

It seems that yet another recruit has joined the ranks of ladies who seek to mold their appearance into a likeness of a Barbie doll, though it appears that this girl may not be all that eager to go under the knife to succeed in her quest.

According to the Daily Star, Tala Kotova, an 18-year old native of the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, has confessed that while she dreamt of becoming a human Barbie doll practically "since nursery school", she underwent plastic surgery only once, and her body is "entirely natural".

"My bum and boobs are ‘original’. I am comfortable with them," she said as quoted by the newspaper.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓲𝓮💋💄 𝔖𝔭𝔢𝔠𝔦𝔞𝔩𝔈𝔡𝔦𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@kuklatala) 10 Окт 2019 в 4:03 PDT

The media outlet also notes that Tala apparently didn’t finish her school education as attending classes seemed to have gotten in the way of her habit of partying all night, and that she doesn’t particularly care about “haters who criticise her carefree lifestyle”.

"It’s all right, I will pass all the exams one day anyway. I am currently focusing on self-development," Tala explained. "Many girls want to be like me after only seeing 10% of my life. I only buy the best make-up and I go to the solarium and gym every two days. I love to relax in style, dine out, travel and throw Barbie-parties."

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓲𝓮💋💄 𝔖𝔭𝔢𝔠𝔦𝔞𝔩𝔈𝔡𝔦𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@kuklatala) 6 Ноя 2019 в 6:06 PST

The newspaper also notes that all of Tala’s expenses are being covered by her parents who are apparently in real estate, though the girl said she "doesn’t want to share the secrets of the family business".