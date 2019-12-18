Holy Smokes! Man in North Dakota Sets Bible on Fire in Walmart in Hopes of Stealing Things

While people in the United States are dealing with the phenomenon of porch pirates or those who filch packages brought by delivery guys, Europeans are suffering from thieves who rob cars. Police in the Republic of Ireland said close to 50,000 vehicles have been robbed in three years with a total of $33 million worth of goods stolen nationwide.

A man in North Dakota has set the Bible on fire in a Walmart in order to cause a distraction during which he hoped to steal some items in the store, according to a police affidavit. Per court documents, 27-year-old Andrew Ells put on a camouflage ski mask to disguise himself, went to the garden section in Walmart where he ignited the holy book while standing behind boxes.

The man then left the store through an emergency exit. It’s unclear whether he managed to steal anything. According to court documents, Ells, who is charged with felony arson and endangering by fire and explosion, didn’t explain why he specifically chose the Bible to start the fire. Walmart officials told local police the damage due to the fire is estimated to be $300,000, The Bismarck Tribune reported. Ells is now being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and according to court documents he doesn’t have an attorney.