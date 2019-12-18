‘Latin Barbie’ to Take on ‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl Job’

Mexican TV show Hoy has long been known for having the world’s “hottest” weather news host among the ranks of its anchors.

Mexican TV’s pride and joy Yanet Garcia has quit her “world’s hottest weather girl job” on the show Hoy to move to the US with her American better half Lewis Howes.

Although the news hardly came as a surprise to her fans, who all remember the sweet Instagram snapshots, many couldn’t help but lament her departure, arguing there isn't anyone suitable to replace this natural-looking curvy beauty.

“Who can replace the talents of Yanet?” one wondered, with others rushing to post crying emojis instead, to better express their disappointment.

However, it appears it's no secret as to who is set to fill the well-known weather girl’s role – 29-year-old Aleira Avendano, otherwise known as “Latin Barbie”. She earlier told the media her incredibly enhanced figure is the result of 38 plastic surgeries, including seven boob operations, five nose jobs, “lips, teeth, everything", she dropped nonchalantly.

The cosmetic work cost her a fortune, as well as “the time, effort and dedication involved.”

“I have never been scared about going under the knife because I always look into the specialists and research the procedure I am considering", Avendano told local media.

The impressive curves also involve her personal commitment, as she boasted having previously worn a waist-cinching corset 23 hours day for nine years straight, only removing it to take a bath.