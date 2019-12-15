Australia Recognised as Most Porn-Loving Nation, Research Says

With the number of salacious video fans in Australia having risen dramatically of late, the country now accounts for over 90 percent of Pornhub traffic, with lesbian-themed clips among the nation’s faves.

Porn lovers in Australia seem to be surging in numbers, with respective figures having trebled in just three years, new research has concluded.

In Melbourne alone, views went up an overwhelming 222 percent between 2014 and 2017, while Sydney saw traffic to Pornhub, the primary source of visual saucy entertainment, spike by 205 percent over the same period.

The statictical data for Australia suggests that it is the most porn-loving nation, since an eye-watering 93 percent of online porn viewings came from Australian cities and were largely registered from mobile phones.

Paul Maginn, a professor at the University of Western Australia, has revealed that across the country, lesbian porn is ranking the highest, with Asian and more specifically, Japanese porn showing a steady increase as well.

Separately, in light of the increased prominence of transgender porn at the 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, more people, including heterosexual male porn viewers, will likely be enjoying transgender porn in the next year or two, the study assumes.

Referring to a parliamentary inquiry into age verification for online gambling and pornography, Maginn expressed concerns over potential data privacy breaches in this domain of entertainment, where women, incidentally, make up around 30 percent of viewers.

Zahra Stardust, a teaching fellow at the University of NSW's Law Faculty, expressed fears that if adopted the inquiry could lead to personal information being “leaked, hacked, sold, tracked, misused, or shared with law enforcement agencies leading to discrimination and stigmatisation".

The latter is feared to be an outcome of the proposed practice of verifying the viewers’ age by scanning faces and comparing them with an identifying document.