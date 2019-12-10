Roxette Vocalist Marie Fredriksson Passes Away at 61 - Reports

Marie Fredriksson passed away on the morning of the 9th of December as a result of a previous disease, manager Marie Dimberg said in a press release as quoted by the tabloid Verdens Gang.
"With great sadness, we announce that one of our greatest and most beloved artists is gone", she said.
Social media users have taken to Twitter to express their sorrow over the singer's death.
Marie Fredriksson, the female half of Roxette, died yesterday from the aftermath of her previous brain tumour. She was 61 years old.— ᗩᑎᗪY 🇸🇪🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#JFT96 (@L4_Anfield) December 10, 2019
I’m sure she will join the Joyride in the sky!#RIP pic.twitter.com/VcJDhlEcId
roxette’s lead singer marie fredriksson has passed away, please enjoy the iconic ”it must have been love" to hear how beautiful and powerful her voice was. Sov gott älskade sparvöga. ❤️#MarieFredriksson pic.twitter.com/tXS55m0aHg— izabelle (@meredithsgrwy) December 10, 2019
I am absolutely devastated. My obsession for almost 30 years, Marie Fredriksson has lost her battle with cancer. Heartbroken doesn’t even cover it. R.I.P Marie, I love you and always will 😢😢😢😢😢😢See you on the other side pic.twitter.com/nuS5CqGfnY— Amanda (@SkullyRox) December 10, 2019
Falleció Marie Fredriksson, la cantante de Roxette, y una de las voces que diseñaron mi adolescencia pic.twitter.com/78HweSHZoF— Tomás Balmaceda (@capitanintriga) December 10, 2019
Fredriksson was best known for her pop duet Roxette with Per Gessle. The duo was formed in 1986 and has sold over 75 million records throughout the world.
Roxette held several concerts in Norway as recently as the summer of 2015.
