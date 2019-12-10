Roxette Vocalist Marie Fredriksson Passes Away at 61 - Reports

Swedish pop singer-songwriter, pianist, and painter Marie Fredriksson is known for forming pop-rock duo Roxette in 1986 alongside Per Gessle. Their songs “Listen To Your Heart” and “It Must Have Been Love” (from "Pretty Woman") peaked at number one in November 1989 and June 1990 respectively.

Marie Fredriksson passed away on the morning of the 9th of December as a result of a previous disease, manager Marie Dimberg said in a press release as quoted by the tabloid Verdens Gang.

"With great sadness, we announce that one of our greatest and most beloved artists is gone", she said.

Social media users have taken to Twitter to express their sorrow over the singer's death.

Marie Fredriksson, the female half of Roxette, died yesterday from the aftermath of her previous brain tumour. She was 61 years old.

I’m sure she will join the Joyride in the sky!#RIP pic.twitter.com/VcJDhlEcId — ᗩᑎᗪY 🇸🇪🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#JFT96 (@L4_Anfield) December 10, 2019

roxette’s lead singer marie fredriksson has passed away, please enjoy the iconic ”it must have been love" to hear how beautiful and powerful her voice was. Sov gott älskade sparvöga. ❤️#MarieFredriksson pic.twitter.com/tXS55m0aHg — izabelle (@meredithsgrwy) December 10, 2019

I am absolutely devastated. My obsession for almost 30 years, Marie Fredriksson has lost her battle with cancer. Heartbroken doesn’t even cover it. R.I.P Marie, I love you and always will 😢😢😢😢😢😢See you on the other side pic.twitter.com/nuS5CqGfnY — Amanda (@SkullyRox) December 10, 2019

Falleció Marie Fredriksson, la cantante de Roxette, y una de las voces que diseñaron mi adolescencia pic.twitter.com/78HweSHZoF — Tomás Balmaceda (@capitanintriga) December 10, 2019

Fredriksson was best known for her pop duet Roxette with Per Gessle. The duo was formed in 1986 and has sold over 75 million records throughout the world.

Roxette held several concerts in Norway as recently as the summer of 2015.