Model Dame Lesley Lawson, known by the nickname Twiggy, has ridiculed cosmetic treatments such as lip fillers and Botox for making women look 'like chipmunks'.

The 1960s supermodel Twiggy acknowledged that she could benefit from having some cosmetic work done but has always resisted it, according to the Daily Mail, citing Platinum magazine.

“I could do with a bit. But mainly it’s because I don’t like the look of some people who’ve had too much work,” she said. “I don’t like those filler things they pump into people’s faces. They look like chipmunks.”

When asked about the reasons behind the increase in non-surgical beauty treatments, the British fashion icon suggested the Kardashian clan is to blame. The members of the famous family, including Kim and Khloe, are widely believed to have undergone multiple cosmetic procedures to enhance their looks.

Surgical treatments have dropped but replacements have increased by 41 percent since 2016, according to reports.

Twiggy became a supermodel in the sixties, as well as an actress and singer who popularised being thin in the fashion world.

Twiggy entered the history of fashion at age 16, and left by the time she was 20. However, during those four years, she managed to turn perceptions of beauty on their head.