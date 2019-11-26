Indians Lynch Bangladeshi Cattle Trader to Death - Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): The dead man is believed to be a Bangladeshi national who crossed the border illegally in order to trade cattle before becoming involved in a dispute with a local trader.

A Bangladesh national was reportedly lynched by Indians on Tuesday near the Chakulia border post that separates the two countries.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Gani Mia. Local people reportedly took him to the Chuadanga General Hospital in a critical state where he succumbed to his injuries the following morning, the Bangladesh daily Dhaka Tribune reports.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local inhabitants said Gani was attacked after being involved in an argument with Indian trader Zakir Hossain and his relatives over a cattle deal.

Zakir and his siblings left Gani lying injured near a pillar that marks the international border.

BGB Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Mohammad Khalequzzaman said the incident is being investigated.

Smuggling of cattle and other forms of trafficking is widespread across the porous India-Bangladesh border. Estimates place the number of illegally smuggled cattle at over a million annually or between 5,000 and 15,000 cows every day.

The demand for cattle in Bangladesh is always high and it peaks ahead of Eid festivities.