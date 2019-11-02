Register
01:05 GMT +302 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Vaping advertisement

    China’s Tobacco Regulator Requests Shutdown of All E-Cigarette Online Shops

    © Photo : Rex Features
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    China’s tobacco regulator requested the shutdown of all online stores that sell electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) products on Friday to prevent minors from purchasing the products online.

    The notice was published on the website of China Tobacco, a Chinese government agency and state-owned producer of tobacco products operated by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that is responsible for tobacco regulation.

    In the notice, the regulator "urges e-cigarette producers, retailers, or individual sellers to temporarily close online sales websites or channels" and “urges e-commerce platforms to temporarily close e-cigarette shops" to “further strengthen the protection of the physical and mental health of minors.” China has the world’s biggest population of smokers at more than 300 million. 

    Chinese startups have in recent years released e-cigarette products similar to those made by Juul, an American company headquartered in San Francisco, California. There is currently no standard regulation of such products in China. Local Chinese e-cigarette companies, namely Relx and Snow+, confirmed in recent statements to Reuters that they would shut down their online sales of e-cigarette products in accordance with the government’s request.

    E-cigarette use has also become a contentious issue in the US.

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported 34 deaths and 1,604 cases of lung injuries related to the use of e-cigarettes nationwide as of October 22. However, the exact causes of such respiratory illnesses are still under investigation. 

    Several US states, including Michigan, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oregon and Montana, have already banned flavored e-cigarettes.

    In a Wednesday letter to US Health Secretary Alex Azar, a group of 27 Democratic lawmakers urged the Trump administration to expedite the banning of flavored e-cigarette products across the nation.

    "Because of the ever-increasing epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that has been fueled by flavors that include mint and menthol, we implore the Administration to finalize a compliance policy removing all unauthorized, non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes from the market immediately,” the statement reads.

    Related:

    Juul Stops Selling Vaping Flavored Products Nationwide Amid Ongoing FDA Review
    Melania Trump Meets Teenagers in ‘Listening Session’ on Vaping, Urges ‘Proactive Efforts’ on Issue
    JUUL Faces Lawsuit from Mother of Teen Who Died Due to Vaping Illness 
    ‘Vaping’ Rep. Says Safety Concerns over E-cigarettes Are ‘Massively Overblown’
    US Second-Grader Caught Vaping in Class After Snatching Device From Mother’s Purse
    Tags:
    China, electronic cigarettes, tobacco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse