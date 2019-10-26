Aussie Students Trade Knickers for Pigs & Sheep During Nude Farm-Themed Photoshoot

The proceedings from the sale of the naked calendar will go to a non-profit charity dedicated to the treatment and prevention of mood disorders.

A number of veterinary students from the University of Sydney cast off their clothes to participate in the creation of a naked calendar for a charitable cause.

According to the Sun, the goal of the stunt was to raise funds for the Black Dog Institute, a not-for-profit facility for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mood disorders.

"As soon-to-be veterinarians and animals scientists, we are entering a workforce in which the suicide rate is four times that of the national average", organiser Lucy Fuchter told the newspaper. "So it is a cause close to our hearts. The Black Dog Institute is an organisation dedicated to understanding, preventing and treating mental illness. With one in five people battling mental illness at some point in their lives, we hope that supporting the institute will assist their endeavours in helping so many."

Both male and female students participated in the photo op, using strategically placed logs, hats and even farm animals to preserve their modesty.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Vet Candy (@myvetcandy) 24 Окт 2019 в 11:52 PDT

The calendar’s dedicated website reveals that the university "has been producing the charity nude calendar for over 10 years, generating close to $100,000 for a variety of deserving charities."

The calendar is already available for pre-ordering for a price of AUD 25 (about $17).