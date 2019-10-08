Register
02:43 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hot drink

    Drinking Three or More Cups of Coffee Increases Chances of Migraines - Study

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe

    You might want to opt out of that third cup of coffee - even on a rough morning.

    Consuming three or more servings of a caffeinated beverage per day is related to the onset of headaches on the same day or the following day in patients with episodic migraines, according to a study published last month in the American Journal of Medicine.

    According to the journal Current Pain and Headache Reports, an “episodic migraine is characterized by those with migraine who have 0 to 14 headache days per month, while chronic migraine is characterized by 15 or more headache days per month.”

    Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard University surveyed 98 adults who suffer from episodic migraines. The participants reported their daily caffeine consumption, timing and intensity of migraines and other lifestyle factors, such as alcohol consumption, stress levels and sleep habits, for six weeks.

    Before the six-week experimental period, the participants had an average of five migraines every month, with two-thirds of them drinking one to two caffeinated beverages every day and 12% consuming three or more drinks daily. During the experimental period, participants experienced around 8.4 headaches a month while drinking 7.9 servings of caffeine every week (which amounts to more than three caffeinated beverages a day). 

    “Based on our study, drinking one or two caffeinated beverages in a day does not appear to be linked to developing a migraine headache, however, three or more servings may be associated with a higher odds of developing a headache,” study researcher Elizabeth Mostofsky is quoted as saying, according to an August 8 press release.

    However, according to the researchers, more research is needed to determine the relationship between caffeine consumption and migraines.

    “To date, there have been few prospective studies on the immediate risk of migraine headaches with daily changes in caffeinated beverage intake. Our study was unique in that we captured detailed daily information on caffeine, headache, and other factors of interest for six weeks,” Suzanne Bertisch, another study researcher, is quoted as saying in the press release.

    According to the American Migraine Foundation, a “migraine is a common and disabling condition reported in approximately 12% of the population.”

    “In the Global Burden of Disease Study by the World Health Organization, updated in 2013, migraine was found to be the sixth highest cause worldwide of years lost due to disability,” the American Migraine Foundation added.

    Related:

    It’s Getting Hot in Here: Earth Endured Warmest September on Record in 2019 - Study
    New Study Shows Common Toxic Chemical Found in Lungs of Vaping-Related Illness Patients
    White House Circulates Memo to Study Limits of US Investment in China - Reports
    Teens Less Likely to Listen to Tough-Sounding Moms - Study
    Eat Up! Study Claims Red, Processed Meats Have Low Heart Disease, Cancer-Causing Risks
    Tags:
    participants, coffee, study
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse