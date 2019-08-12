Over 3,000-Year-Old Perfectly Preserved Unlooted Tombs Undug in Greece

The town of Nemea in southern Greece is already known for a whole cluster of prehistoric artefacts, but the new finds appear to give real evidence of not only what the burial places from the BC era looked like, but offer the chance to examine human remains from the Mycenaean epoch.

The Greek Culture Ministry reported that two intact tombs dating from 1400 to 1200 BC have been undug in the country’s south, in the vicinity of the town of Nemea at a site already well-documented for its cache of tombs, most of which, sadly, were looted long before being discovered by archaeologists.

According to the statement, the newly found tombs include two perfectly preserved burials and bones that can be attributed to 14 individuals whose remains had were from other tombs and placed in the freshly-undug ones. The burial places also included a whole treasure house of ancient jewellery.

Excavation work at the Aidonia burial site kick-started in the late 1970s after the site housing tombs from 1700-1100 BC had been to a great extent looted, presumably in 1976-77.

In 2007, one of the first tombs of the same age, believed to be over 3,000 years old, was accidentally spotted in western Greece, as road maintenance workers were building a highway near the historic city of Agrinio.