Formerly ‘World’s Hottest Porn Star’ Makes Drastic Transition After 'Finding God'

The porn-actress-turned-preacher authors her own personal website where she shares intriguing details about her journey to a completely different walk of life, ending her lengthy 10-year experience in the X-rated film industry.

Brittni De La Mora, “one of the hottest porn stars” as she was frequently referred to, spent almost a dozen years in the adult film domain, featuring in hundreds of movies under the stage name Jenna Presley.

Now she’s opted to drastically change her occupation after “finding God” at the XXXchurch, where she met Pastor Richard, her “dream” Mr Right, and the couple have dedicated themselves to helping people beat porn addictions, both locally and internationally.

In a series of candid “testimonies” posted to her website and widely aired on television, Brittni revealed that she had previously tried to quit the controversial industry, but faced the reality that “God and porn don’t mix”, she told Barcroft Media last year. After her grandmother suggested attending church sermons, the astonishingly high-paid former porn star, who had nonetheless been struggling to pay her rent due to drug addiction, seized on the idea.

Currently preachers at the Cornerstone Church in San Diego, Brittni and Richard are anticipating huge promotion, preparing to become “the new faces of XXchurch.com”, as it follows from Brittni’s own website.

The couple, who are now expecting their first child, are replacing church founder Craig Gross as the new heads, noting that they are “humbled and honoured that God has called ” them to “this ministry” and going on to express gratitude both for “God and Craig” to have “entrusted” them with the new high-ranking position.

“We believe that God is going to do a new thing in this ministry. There have been so many lives that have been greatly impacted by the work of the XXXchurch.com, mine included, but God is not done yet”, the outspoken critic of her not-so-distant-past shared.

Craig Gross, who is leaving his post to promote his website called “Christian Cannabis”, which raises such talking points as the potential benefits of weed as well as offers a respective assortment online, noted on the church’s website that he had been collaborating with Brittni and Richard for quite some time, adding that their capabilities can “take the ministry further than he can now”.

“I am committed to working with them for the next 12 months during this transition behind the scenes”, Gross added.