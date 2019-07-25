'I’m Done With Men': Ex-Model Set to Marry Her Golden Retriever After 220 Failed Dates With Men

Elizabeth Hoad says she has given up on men after being engaged twice, in addition to having had numerous other relationships. However, she is in no way determined to remain a 49-yar-old spinster, as she actually has someone very special to give her love to.

Elizabeth Hoad, a former Page 3 model, hopes to persuade the Catholic Church to okay her marriage to her six-year-old pet – a golden retriever named Logan, The Sun reported.

The reason for her controversial decision is, as cited by Ms Hoad herself, her worrisome dating history, as the grand total of over 200 dates she has been on have yielded no fruitful results whatsoever, and she has not once been involved in anything long term. She is known to have been twice engaged, but never married.

"I’m done with men. I’ve had 220 dates in eight years from six dating sites and it’s generally been a disaster”, she shared emotionally in comments to the edition, adding she started to consider Logan as a viable option as he “never leaves her side” and “we love one another”, noted the 49-year-old, who had well-documented romances in the 1980s with golf icon Steve Ballesteros and famous racing driver James Hunt.

She anticipates a wealth of reactions to the proposed change in her marital status, and openly admits that some would think she has gone crazy, but “it’s my way of saying we’ll be together forever!”

The ceremony has been meticulously planned and it is arranged that the golden retriever groom will have his best men standing by his side – huskie friends Ajax and Bear. Also, 20 invited guests will see Elizabeth put a ring on her finger and exchange oaths in eternal love and fidelity with the doggie proudly wearing a waistcoat and a top hat.

It has also been planned that the dog will have something on him to effectively substitute a ring – a gold wristband. The soon-to-be newlyweds are even planning to go honeymooning after their nuptials are over: Elizabeth is going to take her canine spouse to a dog-friendly hotel to enjoy some time together.

This is not the first time that women have chosen to walk down the aisle with their four-legged friends after having given up on men: back in 2009, 35-year-old Wilhelmina Callaghan from Northern Ireland married whom she called her “king” Yorkshire terrier Henry and this year, she is celebrating their 10-year anniversary.