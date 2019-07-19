Watch: Female Tourist Strips Naked, Dives Off the Dom Luis Bridge in Portugal

A female tourist, reportedly from Brazil, was filmed making the terrifying plunge off the Dom Luis I Bridge in Porto. The video showed the woman - who was allegedly drunk - balancing naked on the side of the bridge before launching herself into the Douro River.

In the footage, the naked woman was joined by two shirtless men as they both stood on the edge of the bridge. She jumped head-first, and spun into an uncontrollable somersault before crashing into the water as people screamed.

According to the Daily Mail, citing local media, police searched the area after the incident, but were unable to find any of the people involved. Meanwhile, the young woman appeared to swim back to a riverbank without suffering too much damage, according to the Daily Mail. Her identity reportedly remains unknown.