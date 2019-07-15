Hot Duo: Johnny Depp and Keith Richards Go For Dinner at Indian Restaurant While in UK (Photo)

Depp and Richards have been friends for years after the Rolling Stones co-founder played Captain Jack's father in the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, 56, and the Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, 75, surprised fans and ordinary diners when they visited an Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant, Le Raj, in England's Epsom last week.

According to the Daily Mail, the two were accompanied by singer and songwriter Ian Hunter, 80. Before the celebrities started enjoying their dinner, their security guards examined the venue.

Meanwhile, business owner Jeffrey Ali said that Depp, Richards and Hunter were very nice and did not ask for any special attention from the restaurant's staff.

The founder of the restaurant could not but share his joy and surprise over the visit of the VIP guests.

Last night Le Raj Restaurant Epsom Surrey was host Johnny Depp and he said “The best Indian Cuisine Cuisine I’ve ever had!” As said by the gracious Hollywood movie star. pic.twitter.com/ZZSL8Jj9wx — Enam Ali (@EnamAliMBE) 11 июля 2019 г.

​Depp's dinner at Le Raj made headlines in local media.

​This curry house in Epsom was previously visited by actor Pierce Brosnan and former UK PM David Cameron.