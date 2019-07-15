Formula E is a racing series in which only electric-powered cars are used. The Russian model attended a Formula E Championship event four years ago.

Russian 33-year-old beauty Irina Shayk attended the ABB FIA Formula E Championship event on 14 July in New York City. During her visit, she met eleven teams taking part in the race and also took a ride in a BMW i8 safety car with Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag.

Before getting in the car, Shayk had to take her stilettos off.

© Photo : Instagram/@irinashayk Irina Shayk prepares to drive a speedy car

After the ride, Irina shared her emotions with the Just Jared website.

"Driving the car with Alejandro was so exciting. It’s amazing to see how far Formula E has come in the 4 years since I was at the race in LA. The positive message Formula E brings regarding sustainability and renewable energy is commendable and I’m honoured to be here for the final race of the season," Irina said.

Alejandro Agag also commented on Shayk's visit to the event.