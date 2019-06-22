Register
22:13 GMT +322 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish digital platform youmo.se

    Swedish Website Teaching Migrants How to Have Sex With Native Women Visited Mainly From Abroad

    © Photo: Screenshot/youmo.se
    Society
    Get short URL
    2010

    The initiative, which in the long run is focused on mixed relationships and finding a dialogue between “melting pot” cultures, is nothing new to Europe. Belgium, for instance, issued guidelines back in 2016 teaching migrants the best possible ways of developing relationships with European women, given differences in their culture and life style.

    According to statistical data provided by Inera, the company that runs Swedish social educational platform youmo.se, most visits to the website providing, among other things, anatomic facts and tips on sex and marriage, come from countries other than Sweden.

    One of the tables posted on the website also suggest that the website’s traffic peaked between December 2017-January 2018.

    Over 2018, most visits to the website came from IP addresses registered in Iran, while the next most common countries of visitors (apart from Sweden) were the USA, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Germany, the UK, Iraq and Algeria.

    youmo.se
    © Photo : Screenshot/youmo.se
    youmo.se

    It was reported last year that the Swedish government had earmarked 5 million crones (half a million euros) as an investment into the national Youth and Civil Affairs Authority, and hence the website, Youmo, dedicated to “health, sexuality and gender equality,” with the content available in Swedish, Arabic, Somalian and Dari, the Swedish Fria Tider newspaper reported.

    The material on the platform is notably illustrated with pictures featuring dark-skinned men along with fair blonde women of European origin.

    The visitors of the website are told about first love, sexual consent, the ABC of anatomy as well as the way sexual intercourse may lead to pregnancy. A separate part of it informs about the purpose of contraceptives as well as sexually transmitted diseases.

    A similar enlightenment program has been worked out by the Belgian government: in 2016, the authorities issued brochures that taught how to effectively flirt with European women, informed about the way the country treats forced sex and marriage, as well as polygamy.

    Meanwhile, in 2017, in Sweden, Arabic usurped Finnish for the first time in over 800 years on the list of most common minority languages in the country; Finnish used to come first, trailing Serbian and Arabic.

    This has been attributed to the influx of asylum seekers from predominantly Arab-speaking countries in the Middle East and North Africa, Stockholm University researcher Mikael Parkvall argued in an opinion piece published in Svenska Dagbladet.

    According to a Gatestone Institute report, the Nordic country received as many as 163,000 asylum seekers in 2015.

    Related:

    Underage Migrant Reportedly Rapes Foster Family's Daughter, Says He Thought It Was Legal in Sweden
    'Bound & Sedated': How Merkel is 'Outsourcing' Germany's Migrant Problem to Italy
    US ICE to Kick Off Immigration Raids on Sunday to Catch 2,000 Illegal Migrants - Report
    Tags:
    sex education, Sweden, EU, migrants, immigration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse