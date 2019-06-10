MTV Owners Pay Damages to UK Prince's Ex Over 'Porn Star' Claims - Report

The article, published on MTV's website in October 2018, claimed that Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend “was no stranger to porn scene”, though her solicitor described these allegations as “defamatory”.

Koo Stark, an American photographer and actress who once was in a relationship with Prince Andrew, has managed to win a considerable sum of money in litigation spurred by an online publication which labelled her as a “porn star”, The Irish Times reports.

As Stark’s lawyer, Jonathan Coad, explained to the High Court in London, his client received a “substantial sum of money by way of damages” from MTV Networks’ owner, Viacom International.

According to the newspaper, Stark launched the lawsuit due to allegations made in an article about ten “dramatic moments” in the history of the royal family, published on MTV website in October 2018 as part of a forthcoming series called Royal World,.

The ninth entry in the article was headlined "When Prince Andrew dated a porn star" and featured a picture of the prince.

"This is why the Royal Family should have their own reality show (to be honest). During a trip to the Caribbean, Andrew was seen with Koo Stark, an American lady who was no stranger to the porn scene. We can imagine Lizzy was not impressed", the article allegedly stated.

The solicitor pointed out, however, that the claims made against his client in the article were “defamatory”.