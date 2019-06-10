Register
15:58 GMT +310 June 2019
    Actress Koo Stark, former girlfriend of Britain's Prince Andrew, leaves Isleworth Crown Court in Isleworth, west London, on December 21, 2012 for a hearing over the theft of a painting from a former partner. Stark, 56, an actress, photographer and artist who dated Andrew in the early 1980s, is accused of stealing a £40,000 ($65,000, 50,000-euro) artwork

    MTV Owners Pay Damages to UK Prince's Ex Over 'Porn Star' Claims - Report

    © AFP 2019 / LEON NEAL
    Society
    0 35

    The article, published on MTV's website in October 2018, claimed that Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend “was no stranger to porn scene”, though her solicitor described these allegations as “defamatory”.

    Koo Stark, an American photographer and actress who once was in a relationship with Prince Andrew, has managed to win a considerable sum of money in litigation spurred by an online publication which labelled her as a “porn star”, The Irish Times reports.

    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony.
    © AFP 2019 / AARON CHOWN
    Meghan and Prince Harry's Private Wedding Photos Hacked, Leaked Online – Reports
    As Stark’s lawyer, Jonathan Coad, explained to the High Court in London, his client received a “substantial sum of money by way of damages” from MTV Networks’ owner, Viacom International.

    According to the newspaper, Stark launched the lawsuit due to allegations made in an article about ten “dramatic moments” in the history of the royal family, published on MTV website in October 2018 as part of a forthcoming series called Royal World,.

    The ninth entry in the article was headlined "When Prince Andrew dated a porn star" and featured a picture of the prince.

    "This is why the Royal Family should have their own reality show (to be honest). During a trip to the Caribbean, Andrew was seen with Koo Stark, an American lady who was no stranger to the porn scene. We can imagine Lizzy was not impressed", the article allegedly stated.

    The solicitor pointed out, however, that the claims made against his client in the article were “defamatory”.

