Divine Intervention? Dove Saves German Driver From Speeding Ticket (PHOTO)

According to police, a man was caught on camera driving 54km/h (34mph) on a part of the road with a 30km/h speed limit, but he was rescued by an unexpected photobomb.

A snow-white dove which some said resembled the image of the Holy Spirit covered the driver's face in the footage, saving the speeder from a €105 fine and making German police officers laugh.

"We have understood the sign and leave the speeder in peace this time", Viersen district police stated. "We hope that the protected speeder likewise understands this 'hint from above' and drives appropriately in the future."

German Driver Spared Speeding Fine Thanks to Holy Spirit Intervention One driver zooming down a road in Viersen, Germany, caught an unexpected break when speeding cameras snapped his photo and his face wasn’t visible in it. pic.twitter.com/kjvc1DsKdq — New Turbos (@Newturbos) May 28, 2019

​The police also joked that the dove should be fined for speeding, adding that they would "allow mercy over justice here too" due to the upcoming Christian holy day of Pentecost.