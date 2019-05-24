102-Year-Old Woman Reportedly Kills Fellow Retirement Home Resident

An unidentified, 102-year-old woman in France is suspected of murdering another resident in a French retirement home.

According to reports, a caregiver at the retirement home in Chézy-sur-Marne in northern France, found the victim dead in bed on Saturday, shortly after midnight.

The victim's face was severely bruised, and a post-mortem examination revealed that her death was caused by "strangulation and blows to the head."

The 102-year-old suspect was "in a very agitated state, confused and told the carer that she had killed someone," a prosecutor said, according to BBC.

The suspect is currently undergoing psychiatric tests to determine what state of mind she was in during the murder.