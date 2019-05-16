Britons Get Drunk More Often Than 30 Other Nations – Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Britons have been found to get drunk almost once a week, which is more often than over 30 other nations surveyed by an independent UK pollster.

The May 2019 Global Drug Survey, conducted last October through December among nearly 124,000 people, has revealed that Britons on average reported getting drunk 51 times last year.

"British GDS respondents who drink alcohol get drunk more times per year than anywhere else," the report’s executive summary read.

People in the United States said they got drunk 50 times in the 12-month period. Canadians reported 48 times and Australians 47 times, while South Americans got drunk on the lowest number of occasions.

Globally, respondents who drank alcohol in the last 12 months said they regretted drinking on 20 percent of occasions, with the highest rates of regret being reported among women over 25 years.

Women aged over 25 from German-speaking countries were the most regretful, with 33 percent saying they regretted getting drunk. The lowest level of regret was reported by males younger than 25.