WATCH Rapper Drake Unveiling Private Boeing Jet With His Name on It

Drake announced that he became the sole owner of the luxurious jumbo jet due to his partnership with Canadian firm Cargojet, stressing there are "no rental, no timeshare, no co-owners".

In a video, posted on his Instagram, the musician showed a massive Boeing 767 cargo plane he owns. The aircraft was being decorated with "Air Drake" livery, and the logo of Drake's record label OVO (October's Very Own).

The Canadian rapper also mentioned Cargojet's President and CEO, Ajay Virmani, claiming that he is "the guy that made it happen".

"We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake and this partnership has grown organically between both parties. Cargojet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, we are thrilled to be partnering together", Virmani said, explaining the situation.