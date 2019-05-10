High Tech Meets Modern Art: AI International Art Exhibition to Launch in Russia

The exhibition will feature artworks created by artists from different countries using AI algorithms, and will be held from 6 June until 7 July at the Hermitage’s General Staff Building in St. Petersburg.

The Artificial Intelligence and Intercultural Dialogue art exhibition, held under the auspices of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and The State Hermitage Museum, aimed at promoting intercultural dialogue, will kick off in St. Petersburg on 6 June.

The event, which is going to be Russia’s first major international art exhibition dedicated to the use of AI in modern art, is going to be held on the museum’s premises, as part of the cultural programme of this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

OBVIOUS ART COLLECTIVE From series “Japanese landscapes”, 2019

Most of the pieces to be displayed at the exhibition are a product of creative processing by large AI algorithms.

© Photo : Saudi Aramco/ Lulwah Al Homoud Being and Existense. 2018.

As RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev explained, the participants of the exhibition are “artists of different nationalities, all of whom are using AI technologies”.

"We are able to witness a new form of art being created. We hope that people from different nations will find it easier to understand each other through this art of the future", he said.

© Photo : Bitforms gallery, NY/ Davide Quayola "Jardins d’Été" Painting. 2016

Mikhail Piotrovsky, head of The State Hermitage Museum, also added that the museum “always welcomes the experiments where art and science demonstrate their similarities and readiness to enrich each other”.

"The artistic exploration of Artificial Intelligence continues the important process of humanisation of science", he remarked.

© Photo : Kostya Novoselov Time. 2019.

The exhibits will be displayed at the Hermitage’s General Staff Building until 7 July.