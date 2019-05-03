Register
22:17 GMT +303 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    HIV

    ‘Effectively Zero’: Study Shows Antiretroviral Therapy Blocks HIV Transmission

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A groundbreaking study has revealed that the risk of passing on the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is completely eliminated when HIV-positive individuals are undergoing antiretroviral therapy (ART) to suppress the virus.

    Published in medical journal The Lancet, the study monitored nearly 1,000 male same-sex couples from 75 clinical sites across 14 European countries who were identified as serodifferent couples, meaning one individual was HIV-positive and on antiretroviral drugs, while the other was HIV-negative.

    Over the course of the study's eight years, researchers found that no new cases emerged of the virus being transmitted from the HIV-positive partner on ART drugs to the HIV-negative partner during sex without a condom. However, officials later determined through DNA testing that 15 of the initially HIV-negative participants did test positive for the virus, but that they'd contracted it from a third party who was not on ART.

    Injection
    CC0
    Two Clients Diagnosed With HIV After ‘Vampire Facials’ at Now Shutdown US Spa

    The findings build on an earlier phase of the study which specifically looked at the HIV transmission risk for serodifferent heterosexual couples. That study also found that the risk of the virus being passed on was zero.

    "Our findings provide conclusive evidence that the risk of HIV transmission through anal sex when HIV viral load is suppressed is effectively zero," researchers concluded. "Our results give equivalence of evidence for gay men as for heterosexual couples and indicate that the risk of HIV transmission when HIV viral load is suppressed is effectively zero for both anal and vaginal sex."

    Alison Rogers, the co-author of the study, said in a statement that the results are a "powerful message [that] can help end the HIV pandemic by preventing HIV transmission, and tackling the stigma and discrimination that many people with HIV face."

    "Increased efforts must now focus on wider dissemination of this powerful message and ensuring that all HIV-positive people have access to testing, effective treatment, adherence support and linkage to care," she added.

    Researchers did note that a drawback of the study was that most of the couples had already been having sex without condoms for more than six months before the start of observations. They also indicated that the average age of HIV-negative participants was 38, explaining that most HIV transmissions occur in people younger than 25 years of age.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    WATCH: Singapore Vows to ‘Spare No Effort’ Prosecuting HIV Data Leaker

    Michel Sidibé, executive director of of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), hailed the study's conclusions. "This is excellent news. People living with HIV now have confirmation that provided they take treatment regularly and are virally suppressed, they are not infectious… This gives a strong, positive message that will help to reduce the stigma around HIV and improve the self-esteem and self-confidence of people living with HIV," he said in a statement.

    According to UNAIDS, there were approximately 36.9 million people worldwide living with HIV/AIDS in 2017, and children younger than 15 years of age made up 1.8 million of those cases. Just 21.7 million of those living with HIV globally had access to antiretroviral therapy.

    Per 2017 figures, more than 80 percent of HIV-positive individuals lived in Africa, with the remaining ones scattered throughout parts of Asia, Europe and North America. "The vast majority of people living with HIV are in low- and middle-income countries," UNAIDS says.

    Since the start of the acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) epidemic in the late 1980s, more than 77 million people have become infected with HIV. Of those cases, more than 35 million died from AIDS-related illnesses. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.

    Related:

    Second Ever Patient May Have Been Cured of HIV - Reports
    US Man Leaks Health Records, HIV Status of Thousands in Singapore
    Court Raps Gov't for Pregnant Woman Contracting HIV After Blood Transfusion
    Indian Villagers Drain Their Only Lake After Woman With HIV Drowns in It
    As Kenya Marks World HIV Day, 'Some People Commit Suicide to Avoid Stigma'
    Tags:
    Study, Antriretroviral Therapy, HIV Virus, HIV treatment, HIV, HIV/AIDs
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse