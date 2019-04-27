WATCH Holy Fire Descend in Jerusalem on Orthodox Easter Eve

Thousands Orthodox Christians are attending the Church of the Holy Sepulchre at the Eastern part of Jerusalem in order to light torches and candles from a miraculous flame that is believed to spark near the tomb of Jesus Christ on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter.

The Holy Fire, which symbolises the light of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, will be shortly taken to other Orthodox countries and communities across the world by numerous pilgrims.

